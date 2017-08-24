Banca d’Italia: il 30 novembre e il primo dicembre, a Roma, conferenza “La trasformazione digitale nell’Ecosistema dei pagamenti al dettaglio”

Il servizio supervisione mercati e sistema dei pagamenti della Banca d’Italia organizza, in collaborazione con la Banca Centrale Europea, un convegno su “La trasformazione digitale nell’Ecosistema dei pagamenti al dettaglio”, che si terrà a Roma nei giorni 30 novembre e primo dicembre 2017. Il convegno ha l’obiettivo di mettere insieme operatori di mercato, policymakers, regolatori e ricercatori per condividere esperienze, analisi e ricerche effettuate nel campo dei pagamenti digitali al dettaglio.

La conferenza organizzata dalla Banca d’Italia sarà in lingua inglese.

8:00

Registration and coffee

9:00

Conference opening

Topic I – Digital evolution of retail payments

9:45

Panel discussion: Digital evolution of retail payments – a global scan from a central bank perspective Innovation-driven developments, such as instant payments, payment initiation services, person-to-person mobile payments and contactless proximity payments, are transforming the retail payments ecosystem. New legal and regulatory requirements also play a role in shaping the future. This high-level panel will discuss the most recent trends in the retail payments landscape from a central bank perspective and bring together experiences from different parts of the world.

10:45

Coffee break

11:10

Keynote speech: The impact of digital innovation on banking and payments

11:30

Panel discussion: How to foster innovation and integration in retail payments Digital transformation in retail payments should give customers access to services that are not only fast and user-friendly, but also safe and cost-efficient. Cooperation and coordination are key to achieving this ultimate goal, as well as to understanding the technological, social and economic factors that drive these developments in the retail payments ecosystem. This policy panel will discuss the impact of digital transformation from both the demand and the supply side.

12:30

Lunch break

14:00

Academic session: On the way to a digital retail payments ecosystem – drivers and inhibitors This academic session will analyse the digital evolution of retail payments in the light of innovations such as instant payments and digital currencies. It will also draw lessons from past experience and identify facilitating and inhibiting factors.

Topic II – Fintech innovations and retail payments

15:00

Keynote speech: fintech innovations – an opportunity or a threat to incumbent banks?

15:30

Coffee break

16:00

Panel discussion: The disruptive potential of fintech innovations for the retail payments ecosystem – a reality check Much has been said and written about potentially disruptive innovations, such as distributed ledger technologies and virtual currencies. New records in fintech investment are reported on a regular basis. But what will be the impact on the retail payments ecosystem in the medium to long term? Will fintech simply improve existing processes and allow existing providers to make their services more efficient, or is there disruption on the horizon? This panel will discuss the impact of fintech on the retail payments ecosystem by bringing together the experience of fintech investors, fintech companies and existing financial infrastructure providers.

17:15

End of conference day 1