Banca d’Italia: il 30 novembre e il primo dicembre, a Roma, conferenza “La trasformazione digitale nell’Ecosistema dei pagamenti al dettaglio”

Il servizio supervisione mercati e sistema dei pagamenti della Banca d’Italia organizza, in collaborazione con la Banca Centrale Europea, un convegno su “La trasformazione digitale nell’Ecosistema dei pagamenti al dettaglio”, che si terrà a Roma nei giorni 30 novembre e primo dicembre 2017. Il convegno ha l’obiettivo di mettere insieme operatori di mercato, policymakers, regolatori e ricercatori per condividere esperienze, analisi e ricerche effettuate nel campo dei pagamenti digitali al dettaglio.
La conferenza organizzata dalla Banca d’Italia sarà in lingua inglese.
Programme
Thursday, 30 November 2017
- 8:00
- Registration and coffee
- 9:00
- Conference opening
-
Topic I – Digital evolution of retail payments
- 9:45
-
Panel discussion: Digital evolution of retail payments – a global scan from a central bank perspective
Innovation-driven developments, such as instant payments, payment initiation services, person-to-person mobile payments and contactless proximity payments, are transforming the retail payments ecosystem. New legal and regulatory requirements also play a role in shaping the future. This high-level panel will discuss the most recent trends in the retail payments landscape from a central bank perspective and bring together experiences from different parts of the world.
- 10:45
- Coffee break
- 11:10
-
Keynote speech: The impact of digital innovation on banking and payments
- 11:30
-
Panel discussion: How to foster innovation and integration in retail payments
Digital transformation in retail payments should give customers access to services that are not only fast and user-friendly, but also safe and cost-efficient. Cooperation and coordination are key to achieving this ultimate goal, as well as to understanding the technological, social and economic factors that drive these developments in the retail payments ecosystem. This policy panel will discuss the impact of digital transformation from both the demand and the supply side.
- 12:30
- Lunch break
- 14:00
-
Academic session: On the way to a digital retail payments ecosystem – drivers and inhibitors
This academic session will analyse the digital evolution of retail payments in the light of innovations such as instant payments and digital currencies. It will also draw lessons from past experience and identify facilitating and inhibiting factors.
-
Topic II – Fintech innovations and retail payments
- 15:00
-
Keynote speech: fintech innovations – an opportunity or a threat to incumbent banks?
- 15:30
- Coffee break
- 16:00
-
Panel discussion: The disruptive potential of fintech innovations for the retail payments ecosystem – a reality check
Much has been said and written about potentially disruptive innovations, such as distributed ledger technologies and virtual currencies. New records in fintech investment are reported on a regular basis. But what will be the impact on the retail payments ecosystem in the medium to long term? Will fintech simply improve existing processes and allow existing providers to make their services more efficient, or is there disruption on the horizon? This panel will discuss the impact of fintech on the retail payments ecosystem by bringing together the experience of fintech investors, fintech companies and existing financial infrastructure providers.
- 17:15
- End of conference day 1
Friday, 1 December 2017
-
Topic II – Fintech innovations and retail payments
- 9:00
-
Academic keynote speech: Distributed ledger technologies in payments – strengths, weaknesses and a possible way forward
- 9:30
-
Academic session: fintech innovations in retail payments – awareness, adoption and usage
This academic session will offer a reality check on the awareness, adoption and usage of fintech innovations among payers and payees and draw lessons based on experience with digital currencies.
- 10:30
- Coffee break
-
Topic III – Challenges and opportunities of digitalisation
- 11:00
-
Panel discussion: The interoperability challenge – let a thousand flowers bloom, while avoiding fragmentation
As proprietary retail payments solutions compete for market share, there is a risk of fragmentation and lack of interoperability, which will hamper payments efficiency on both a domestic and a cross-border level. Avoiding such a scenario is therefore a main focus for all stakeholders. This panel will discuss the experience and challenges of interoperability from the perspective of different regions around the globe.
- 12:00
-
Academic session: customer choice and behaviour in the light of increasing digital payment options
This academic session will offer insights into the payment instruments customers choose by analysing payment data from retailers and payment behaviour in some of the world’s largest economies.
- 13:00
- Lunch break
- 14:00
-
Academic session: The interplay between the regulatory framework and payment innovations
This academic session will analyse the impact of regulatory requirements, such as customer authentication and access to payment accounts, on the demand and the supply side.
- 15:00
-
Keynote speech: cyber security – the balance between cooperation and regulation
- 15:20
-
Panel discussion: Cyber security – how to protect the retail payments ecosystem and build trust
Digital transformation presents both challenges and opportunities. One such challenge is the increased risk caused by cyber criminals in the light of ever-growing digitalisation. More frequent and sophisticated cyber attacks make retail payments infrastructures, payment service providers and end users vulnerable. To ensure cyber resilience in a network industry such as payments, cooperation at a broad strategic level is required, together with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders. This panel will explore how to ensure that the retail payments ecosystem is resilient to cyber threats.
- 16:30
- Closing remarks
- 16:45
- End of conference