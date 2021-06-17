Cbre Italy: Silvia Gandellini nuova head of capital markets

Cbre LogoCbre ha nominato Silvia Gandellini head of capital markets Italy. 

In Cbre dal 2012, Gandellini assume la guida del dipartimento in aggiunta alle sue correnti responsabilità in ambito capital markets retail e high street. 

